UBS Group AG (UBS) vs. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): Which is the Better Investment?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares are up more than 0.81% this year and recently increased 0.48% or $0.06 to settle at $12.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), on the other hand, is up 24.33% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $23.15 and has returned 3.30% during the past week.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect UBS to grow earnings at a 4.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PMT is expected to grow at a 4.15% annual rate. All else equal, UBS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 54.61% for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). UBS’s ROI is 1.60% while PMT has a ROI of 2.20%. The interpretation is that PMT’s business generates a higher return on investment than UBS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. UBS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, PMT’s free cash flow per share was -15.73. On a percent-of-sales basis, UBS’s free cash flow was -2.13% while PMT converted -0.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PMT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UBS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.88 versus a D/E of 4.34 for PMT. PMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UBS trades at a forward P/E of 9.88, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 2.97, compared to a forward P/E of 10.84, a P/B of 1.02, and a P/S of 3.43 for PMT. UBS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. UBS is currently priced at a -8.91% to its one-year price target of 13.70. Comparatively, PMT is -0.22% relative to its price target of 23.20. This suggests that UBS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. UBS has a beta of 1.23 and PMT’s beta is 0.58. PMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UBS has a short ratio of 4.39 compared to a short interest of 3.81 for PMT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PMT.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UBS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UBS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UBS is more undervalued relative to its price target.