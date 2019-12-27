U.S. Bancorp (USB) vs. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE): Which is the Better Investment?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares are up more than 30.57% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.09 to settle at $59.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE), on the other hand, is up 26.98% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $15.06 and has returned -2.65% during the past week.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect USB to grow earnings at a 4.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HOPE is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, HOPE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 87.99% for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE). USB’s ROI is 11.60% while HOPE has a ROI of 18.50%. The interpretation is that HOPE’s business generates a higher return on investment than USB’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. USB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.51. Comparatively, HOPE’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, USB’s free cash flow was 9.15% while HOPE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, USB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

USB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.87 versus a D/E of 0.15 for HOPE. USB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

USB trades at a forward P/E of 13.48, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 5.33, compared to a forward P/E of 12.35, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 2.81 for HOPE. USB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. USB is currently priced at a 1.55% to its one-year price target of 58.76. Comparatively, HOPE is 3.86% relative to its price target of 14.50. This suggests that USB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. USB has a beta of 1.12 and HOPE’s beta is 1.53. USB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. USB has a short ratio of 3.20 compared to a short interest of 5.24 for HOPE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for USB.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) beats U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HOPE has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HOPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,