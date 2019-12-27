Trimble Inc. (TRMB) and Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) Go Head-to-head

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares are up more than 28.41% this year and recently decreased -0.09% or -$0.04 to settle at $42.26. Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS), on the other hand, is up 77.50% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $7.81 and has returned 4.97% during the past week.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TRMB to grow earnings at a 7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IOTS is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, IOTS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.19% for Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS). TRMB’s ROI is 7.50% while IOTS has a ROI of -24.40%. The interpretation is that TRMB’s business generates a higher return on investment than IOTS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TRMB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, IOTS’s free cash flow per share was -0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, TRMB’s free cash flow was 3.85% while IOTS converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TRMB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TRMB has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.90 for IOTS. This means that IOTS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TRMB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.63 versus a D/E of 0.86 for IOTS. IOTS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TRMB trades at a forward P/E of 20.15, a P/B of 3.80, and a P/S of 3.28, compared to a forward P/E of 30.39, a P/B of 3.63, and a P/S of 2.01 for IOTS. TRMB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TRMB is currently priced at a -4.67% to its one-year price target of 44.33. Comparatively, IOTS is -34.92% relative to its price target of 12.00. This suggests that IOTS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TRMB has a beta of 1.99 and IOTS’s beta is 1.09. IOTS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TRMB has a short ratio of 2.50 compared to a short interest of 9.06 for IOTS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRMB.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) beats Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IOTS is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, IOTS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, IOTS is more undervalued relative to its price target.