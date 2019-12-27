Transocean Ltd. (RIG) vs. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares are down more than -5.62% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.01 to settle at $6.55. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), on the other hand, is up 59.62% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $284.20 and has returned 2.92% during the past week.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) and ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect RIG to grow earnings at a 4.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NOW is expected to grow at a 30.15% annual rate. All else equal, NOW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15% for ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW). RIG’s ROI is -6.00% while NOW has a ROI of -1.70%. The interpretation is that NOW’s business generates a higher return on investment than RIG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. RIG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, NOW’s free cash flow per share was +0.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, RIG’s free cash flow was -1.01% while NOW converted 4.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NOW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. RIG has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.00 for NOW. This means that RIG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RIG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 versus a D/E of 0.00 for NOW. RIG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RIG trades at a P/B of 0.34, and a P/S of 1.37, compared to a forward P/E of 67.62, a P/B of 37.39, and a P/S of 16.58 for NOW. RIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. RIG is currently priced at a -21.74% to its one-year price target of 8.37. Comparatively, NOW is -6.03% relative to its price target of 302.45. This suggests that RIG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. RIG has a beta of 1.93 and NOW’s beta is 1.34. NOW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. RIG has a short ratio of 3.81 compared to a short interest of 4.29 for NOW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RIG.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) beats Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NOW is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,