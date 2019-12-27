The Western Union Company (WU) vs. American Express Company (AXP): Comparing the Credit Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares are up more than 59.96% this year and recently increased 0.81% or $0.22 to settle at $27.29. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), on the other hand, is up 31.57% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $125.41 and has returned 0.93% during the past week.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WU to grow earnings at a 2.61% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AXP is expected to grow at a 9.80% annual rate. All else equal, AXP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.02% for American Express Company (AXP). WU’s ROI is 32.20% while AXP has a ROI of 4.20%. The interpretation is that WU’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. WU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, AXP’s free cash flow per share was -2.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, WU’s free cash flow was 3% while AXP converted -4.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WU trades at a forward P/E of 13.83, and a P/S of 2.10, compared to a forward P/E of 13.93, a P/B of 4.49, and a P/S of 2.34 for AXP. WU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WU is currently priced at a 15.98% to its one-year price target of 23.53. Comparatively, AXP is -4.87% relative to its price target of 131.83. This suggests that AXP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WU has a beta of 0.81 and AXP’s beta is 1.05. WU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WU has a short ratio of 9.84 compared to a short interest of 2.52 for AXP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXP.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) beats American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WU is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,