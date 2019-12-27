The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) vs. Allergan plc (AGN): Which is the Better Investment?

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) shares are down more than -55.54% this year and recently increased 0.84% or $0.05 to settle at $6.02. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), on the other hand, is up 43.33% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $191.58 and has returned 0.65% during the past week.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) and Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MIK to grow earnings at a 4.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AGN is expected to grow at a 3.40% annual rate. All else equal, MIK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) has an EBITDA margin of 12.49%. This suggests that MIK underlying business is more profitable MIK’s ROI is 43.10% while AGN has a ROI of -4.80%. The interpretation is that MIK’s business generates a higher return on investment than AGN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MIK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.07. Comparatively, AGN’s free cash flow per share was +7.87. On a percent-of-sales basis, MIK’s free cash flow was 2.98% while AGN converted 16.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AGN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MIK has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.00 for AGN. This means that MIK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MIK trades at a forward P/E of 2.75, and a P/S of 0.19, compared to a forward P/E of 11.29, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 3.97 for AGN. MIK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MIK is currently priced at a -19.73% to its one-year price target of 7.50. Comparatively, AGN is 2.1% relative to its price target of 187.64. This suggests that MIK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MIK has a beta of 1.02 and AGN’s beta is 1.64. MIK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MIK has a short ratio of 10.09 compared to a short interest of 6.49 for AGN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AGN.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) beats Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MIK is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MIK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MIK is more undervalued relative to its price target.