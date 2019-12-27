The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) vs. Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN): Comparing the Investment Brokerage – National Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), on the other hand, is up 99.17% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $52.86 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) and Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SCHW to grow earnings at a 1.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has an EBITDA margin of 109.68%. This suggests that SCHW underlying business is more profitable SCHW’s ROI is 1.40% while PLAN has a ROI of -42.10%. The interpretation is that SCHW’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLAN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SCHW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.71. Comparatively, PLAN’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, SCHW’s free cash flow was 46.96% while PLAN converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SCHW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SCHW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 11.68 versus a D/E of 0.04 for PLAN. SCHW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SCHW trades at a forward P/E of 19.41, a P/B of 3.41, and a P/S of 5.23, compared to a P/B of 23.81, and a P/S of 22.17 for PLAN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SCHW is currently priced at a -7.96% to its one-year price target of 52.92. Comparatively, PLAN is -18.68% relative to its price target of 65.00. This suggests that PLAN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SCHW has a short ratio of 2.82 compared to a short interest of 3.23 for PLAN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SCHW.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) beats Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SCHW is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SCHW is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SCHW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.