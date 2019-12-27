The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) and At Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Going Head-to-head

The shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation have increased by more than 16.95% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.29% or -$0.14 and now trades at $48.57. The shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), has jumped by 17.37% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $15.07 and have been able to report a change of 0.60% over the past one week.

The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation and Two Harbors Investment Corp. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that SCHW will grow it’s earning at a 1.90% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to TWO which will have a positive growth at a -5.11% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of SCHW implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. SCHW has an EBITDA margin of 109.68%, this implies that the underlying business of SCHW is more profitable. The ROI of SCHW is 1.40% while that of TWO is -0.20%. These figures suggest that SCHW ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TWO.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SCHW’s free cash flow per share is a positive 46.96, while that of TWO is positive 0.02.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of SCHW is 11.68 compared to 6.58 for TWO. TWO can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SCHW.

SCHW currently trades at a forward P/E of 19.35, a P/B of 3.40, and a P/S of 5.21 while TWO trades at a forward P/E of 9.56, a P/B of 1.02, and a P/S of 7.65. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SCHW is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SCHW is currently at a -8.22% to its one-year price target of 52.92. Looking at its rival pricing, TWO is at a -0.33% relative to its price target of 15.12.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SCHW is given a 2.20 while 2.00 placed for TWO. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SCHW stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SCHW is 2.83 while that of TWO is just 3.67. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SCHW stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Two Harbors Investment Corp. defeats that of The Charles Schwab Corporation when the two are compared, with TWO taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. TWO happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TWO is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TWO is better on when it is viewed on short interest.