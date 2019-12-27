The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) Go Head-to-head

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares are up more than 88.86% this year and recently increased 1.62% or $0.9 to settle at $56.30. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), on the other hand, is down -8.90% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.33 and has returned -25.28% during the past week.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BX to grow earnings at a 13.87% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) has an EBITDA margin of 52.4%. This suggests that BX underlying business is more profitable BX’s ROI is 18.60% while NBRV has a ROI of -124.00%. The interpretation is that BX’s business generates a higher return on investment than NBRV’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.36. Comparatively, NBRV’s free cash flow per share was -0.53. On a percent-of-sales basis, BX’s free cash flow was -3.47% while NBRV converted -4.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.70 versus a D/E of 0.87 for NBRV. BX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BX trades at a forward P/E of 18.42, a P/B of 5.67, and a P/S of 11.57, compared to a P/B of 2.56, and a P/S of 14.15 for NBRV. BX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BX is currently priced at a 0.39% to its one-year price target of 56.08. Comparatively, NBRV is -84.2% relative to its price target of 8.42. This suggests that NBRV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BX has a beta of 1.41 and NBRV’s beta is 2.40. BX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BX has a short ratio of 4.46 compared to a short interest of 4.29 for NBRV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NBRV.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) beats The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NBRV is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NBRV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, NBRV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NBRV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.