The AES Corporation (AES) and iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Go Head-to-head

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares are up more than 37.83% this year and recently increased 0.86% or $0.17 to settle at $19.93. iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO), on the other hand, is down -69.27% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $0.23 and has returned 5.23% during the past week.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) and iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AES to grow earnings at a 10.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The AES Corporation (AES) has an EBITDA margin of 30.24%. This suggests that AES underlying business is more profitable AES’s ROI is 10.30% while IBIO has a ROI of -57.60%. The interpretation is that AES’s business generates a higher return on investment than IBIO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, IBIO’s free cash flow per share was -0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, AES’s free cash flow was 1.05% while IBIO converted -0.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AES is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AES has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.50 for IBIO. This means that AES can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AES trades at a forward P/E of 13.72, a P/B of 4.21, and a P/S of 1.27, compared to a P/S of 2.82 for IBIO. AES is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AES is currently priced at a 3.75% to its one-year price target of 19.21. Comparatively, IBIO is -92.33% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that IBIO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AES has a beta of 1.08 and IBIO’s beta is 0.54. IBIO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AES has a short ratio of 2.49 compared to a short interest of 0.07 for IBIO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IBIO.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) beats The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IBIO is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, IBIO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, IBIO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, IBIO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.