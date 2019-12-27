Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) vs. Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA): Breaking Down the Auto Manufacturers – Major Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are up more than 27.78% this year and recently increased 1.44% or $6.03 to settle at $425.25. Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), on the other hand, is up 3.85% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $14.58 and has returned 0.28% during the past week.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, KURA is expected to grow at a 19.93% annual rate. All else equal, KURA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has an EBITDA margin of 1.06%. This suggests that TSLA underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TSLA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.88. Comparatively, KURA’s free cash flow per share was -0.27.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TSLA has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 19.30 for KURA. This means that KURA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TSLA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.21 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KURA. TSLA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TSLA trades at a forward P/E of 78.19, a P/B of 12.60, and a P/S of 3.13, compared to a P/B of 2.83, for KURA. TSLA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TSLA is currently priced at a 45.31% to its one-year price target of 292.66. Comparatively, KURA is -47.67% relative to its price target of 27.86. This suggests that KURA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TSLA has a beta of 0.62 and KURA’s beta is 2.55. TSLA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TSLA has a short ratio of 3.05 compared to a short interest of 8.78 for KURA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TSLA.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) beats Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. KURA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KURA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, KURA is more undervalued relative to its price target.