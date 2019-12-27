TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) Go Head-to-head

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) shares are up more than 35.12% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.03 to settle at $15.16. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), on the other hand, is up 12.11% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $10.65 and has returned 4.82% during the past week.

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) and Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) has an EBITDA margin of 66.25%. This suggests that TERP underlying business is more profitable TERP’s ROI is 1.00% while STML has a ROI of -204.50%. The interpretation is that TERP’s business generates a higher return on investment than STML’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TERP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, STML’s free cash flow per share was -0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, TERP’s free cash flow was 0.01% while STML converted -2.51% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TERP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TERP has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 8.80 for STML. This means that STML can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TERP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.41 versus a D/E of 0.00 for STML. TERP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TERP trades at a forward P/E of 75.42, a P/B of 1.73, and a P/S of 3.61, compared to a P/B of 2.66, and a P/S of 16.89 for STML. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TERP is currently priced at a -7.45% to its one-year price target of 16.38. Comparatively, STML is -62.11% relative to its price target of 28.11. This suggests that STML is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TERP has a beta of 0.61 and STML’s beta is 1.40. TERP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TERP has a short ratio of 1.84 compared to a short interest of 8.68 for STML. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TERP.

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) beats Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TERP is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TERP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, TERP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.