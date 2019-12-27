Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) vs. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV): Comparing the Communication Equipment Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares are up more than 0.11% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.02 to settle at $8.88. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), on the other hand, is down -2.61% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $25.03 and has returned 5.57% during the past week.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ERIC to grow earnings at a 64.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NOV is expected to grow at a 41.00% annual rate. All else equal, ERIC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. ERIC’s ROI is -3.00% while NOV has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that NOV’s business generates a higher return on investment than ERIC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ERIC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.70. Comparatively, NOV’s free cash flow per share was +0.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, ERIC’s free cash flow was 23.16% while NOV converted 3.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ERIC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ERIC has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.90 for NOV. This means that NOV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ERIC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.63 versus a D/E of 0.34 for NOV. ERIC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ERIC trades at a forward P/E of 16.79, a P/B of 3.54, and a P/S of 1.24, compared to a forward P/E of 28.48, a P/B of 1.19, and a P/S of 1.12 for NOV. ERIC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ERIC is currently priced at a -18.46% to its one-year price target of 10.89. Comparatively, NOV is -3.58% relative to its price target of 25.96. This suggests that ERIC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ERIC has a beta of 0.56 and NOV’s beta is 1.36. ERIC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ERIC has a short ratio of 2.12 compared to a short interest of 5.49 for NOV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ERIC.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) beats National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ERIC is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. ERIC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ERIC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.