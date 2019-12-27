TechnipFMC plc (FTI) vs. News Corporation (NWSA): Which is the Better Investment?

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA), on the other hand, is up 24.85% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $14.17 and has returned 0.78% during the past week.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FTI to grow earnings at a 38.24% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NWSA is expected to grow at a 13.70% annual rate. All else equal, FTI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. FTI’s ROI is -9.10% while NWSA has a ROI of 2.20%. The interpretation is that NWSA’s business generates a higher return on investment than FTI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FTI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.12. Comparatively, NWSA’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, FTI’s free cash flow was -0.43% while NWSA converted -1.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FTI has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.10 for NWSA. This means that FTI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FTI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 0.15 for NWSA. FTI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FTI trades at a forward P/E of 14.57, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 0.73, compared to a forward P/E of 32.65, a P/B of 0.95, and a P/S of 0.85 for NWSA. FTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FTI is currently priced at a -25.85% to its one-year price target of 28.51. Comparatively, NWSA is -2.61% relative to its price target of 14.55. This suggests that FTI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FTI has a short ratio of 2.54 compared to a short interest of 5.87 for NWSA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FTI.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) beats News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTI is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, FTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FTI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FTI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.