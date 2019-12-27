Taking Tally Of Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP), Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)

The shares of Chaparral Energy, Inc. have decreased by more than -67.07% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 20.00% or $0.27 and now trades at $1.62. The shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), has jumped by 27.87% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $58.82 and have been able to report a change of 11.66% over the past one week.

The stock of Chaparral Energy, Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that CHAP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ESPR.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CHAP is 0.80 and that of ESPR is 4.40. This implies that it is easier for CHAP to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ESPR. The debt ratio of CHAP is 0.66 compared to 0.00 for ESPR. CHAP can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ESPR.

CHAP currently trades at a forward P/E of 32.40, a P/B of 0.12, and a P/S of 0.30 while ESPR trades at a P/B of 23.34, and a P/S of 10.79. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CHAP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CHAP is currently at a -73% to its one-year price target of 6.00. Looking at its rival pricing, ESPR is at a -27.31% relative to its price target of 80.92.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CHAP is 10.52 while that of ESPR is just 12.76. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CHAP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. defeats that of Chaparral Energy, Inc. when the two are compared, with ESPR taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. ESPR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ESPR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ESPR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.