SunPower Corporation (SPWR) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Go Head-to-head

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares are up more than 66.40% this year and recently increased 2.86% or $0.23 to settle at $8.27. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG), on the other hand, is up 4.48% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $61.84 and has returned 0.47% during the past week.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SPWR to grow earnings at a -0.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LNG is expected to grow at a 27.80% annual rate. All else equal, LNG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 25.41% for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). SPWR’s ROI is -66.70% while LNG has a ROI of 7.10%. The interpretation is that LNG’s business generates a higher return on investment than SPWR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SPWR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.44. Comparatively, LNG’s free cash flow per share was -2.53. On a percent-of-sales basis, SPWR’s free cash flow was -3.64% while LNG converted -8.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SPWR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SPWR has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.20 for LNG. This means that LNG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SPWR trades at a forward P/E of 60.81, and a P/S of 0.81, compared to a forward P/E of 22.32, and a P/S of 1.74 for LNG. SPWR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SPWR is currently priced at a -7.7% to its one-year price target of 8.96. Comparatively, LNG is -24.1% relative to its price target of 81.48. This suggests that LNG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SPWR has a beta of 2.18 and LNG’s beta is 1.16. LNG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SPWR has a short ratio of 4.73 compared to a short interest of 3.89 for LNG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LNG.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) beats SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) on a total of 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. LNG has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. LNG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LNG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.