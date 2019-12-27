Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) vs. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH): Which is the Better Investment?

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) shares are up more than 28.51% this year and recently increased 0.52% or $0.13 to settle at $25.33. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH), on the other hand, is down -6.58% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $55.77 and has returned -0.36% during the past week.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) and Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect STWD to grow earnings at a -0.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TXRH is expected to grow at a 9.11% annual rate. All else equal, TXRH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.47% for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH). STWD’s ROI is 0.70% while TXRH has a ROI of 17.30%. The interpretation is that TXRH’s business generates a higher return on investment than STWD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. STWD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.40. Comparatively, TXRH’s free cash flow per share was -0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, STWD’s free cash flow was -10.18% while TXRH converted -0.93% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TXRH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

STWD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.38 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TXRH. STWD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

STWD trades at a forward P/E of 11.89, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 5.90, compared to a forward P/E of 21.74, a P/B of 4.34, and a P/S of 1.45 for TXRH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. STWD is currently priced at a -1.86% to its one-year price target of 25.81. Comparatively, TXRH is -5.19% relative to its price target of 58.82. This suggests that TXRH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. STWD has a beta of 0.58 and TXRH’s beta is 0.59. STWD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. STWD has a short ratio of 4.22 compared to a short interest of 7.05 for TXRH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STWD.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) beats Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TXRH is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TXRH is more undervalued relative to its price target.