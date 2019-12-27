Square, Inc. (SQ) vs. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Comparing the Internet Software & Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares are up more than 14.16% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.07 to settle at $64.03. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), on the other hand, is up 29.19% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $48.51 and has returned -0.02% during the past week.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SQ to grow earnings at a 40.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FE is expected to grow at a -6.60% annual rate. All else equal, SQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.23% for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE). SQ’s ROI is -1.90% while FE has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that FE’s business generates a higher return on investment than SQ’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SQ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, FE’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, SQ’s free cash flow was 6.25% while FE converted 1.97% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SQ has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 0.60 for FE. This means that SQ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SQ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 2.86 for FE. FE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SQ trades at a forward P/E of 66.70, a P/B of 21.85, and a P/S of 6.44, compared to a forward P/E of 19.48, a P/B of 3.59, and a P/S of 2.36 for FE. SQ is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SQ is currently priced at a -13.47% to its one-year price target of 74.00. Comparatively, FE is -5.38% relative to its price target of 51.27. This suggests that SQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SQ has a beta of 3.33 and FE’s beta is 0.20. FE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SQ has a short ratio of 4.84 compared to a short interest of 2.05 for FE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FE.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) beats Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FE is growing fastly and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, FE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, FE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.