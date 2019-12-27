Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) and Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Go Head-to-head

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares are down more than -31.38% this year and recently decreased -1.68% or -$0.04 to settle at $2.34. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), on the other hand, is up 148.07% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $82.31 and has returned 5.35% during the past week.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, CRUS is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, CRUS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.92% for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS). SWN’s ROI is 16.60% while CRUS has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that SWN’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRUS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SWN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, CRUS’s free cash flow per share was +0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, SWN’s free cash flow was -2.52% while CRUS converted 4.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRUS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SWN has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 3.40 for CRUS. This means that CRUS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SWN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CRUS. SWN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SWN trades at a forward P/E of 5.97, a P/B of 0.40, and a P/S of 0.38, compared to a forward P/E of 24.12, a P/B of 4.05, and a P/S of 4.00 for CRUS. SWN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SWN is currently priced at a -4.49% to its one-year price target of 2.45. Comparatively, CRUS is 24.47% relative to its price target of 66.13. This suggests that SWN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SWN has a beta of 1.14 and CRUS’s beta is 1.01. CRUS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SWN has a short ratio of 6.37 compared to a short interest of 6.38 for CRUS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SWN.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) beats Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRUS is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SWN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,