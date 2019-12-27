Snap Inc. (SNAP) vs. GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC): Breaking Down the Internet Software & Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares are up more than 183.30% this year and recently increased 0.77% or $0.12 to settle at $15.61. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC), on the other hand, is up 12.66% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $2.67 and has returned 2.30% during the past week.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) and GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.92% for GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC). SNAP’s ROI is -55.00% while GNC has a ROI of 18.60%. The interpretation is that GNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SNAP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SNAP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, GNC’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNAP’s free cash flow was -3.57% while GNC converted 1.47% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SNAP has a current ratio of 7.30 compared to 1.20 for GNC. This means that SNAP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SNAP trades at a forward P/E of 867.22, a P/B of 9.35, and a P/S of 14.07, compared to a forward P/E of 5.16, and a P/S of 0.11 for GNC. SNAP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SNAP is currently priced at a -13.61% to its one-year price target of 18.07. Comparatively, GNC is -28.8% relative to its price target of 3.75. This suggests that GNC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SNAP has a short ratio of 4.63 compared to a short interest of 18.06 for GNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNAP.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) beats Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GNC higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GNC is more undervalued relative to its price target.