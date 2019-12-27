Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) vs. The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO): Which is the Better Investment?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares are up more than 82.45% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.12 to settle at $122.28. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), on the other hand, is down -13.25% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $17.09 and has returned 8.16% during the past week.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) and The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SWKS to grow earnings at a 14.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GEO is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, GEO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.36% for The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO). SWKS’s ROI is 20.70% while GEO has a ROI of 6.60%. The interpretation is that SWKS’s business generates a higher return on investment than GEO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SWKS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.50. Comparatively, GEO’s free cash flow per share was +0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, SWKS’s free cash flow was 7.57% while GEO converted 0.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SWKS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SWKS has a current ratio of 6.00 compared to 1.30 for GEO. This means that SWKS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SWKS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 2.67 for GEO. GEO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SWKS trades at a forward P/E of 16.34, a P/B of 5.08, and a P/S of 6.20, compared to a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 0.83 for GEO. SWKS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SWKS is currently priced at a 14.49% to its one-year price target of 106.80. Comparatively, GEO is -25.7% relative to its price target of 23.00. This suggests that GEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SWKS has a beta of 1.10 and GEO’s beta is 1.09. GEO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SWKS has a short ratio of 3.32 compared to a short interest of 3.43 for GEO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SWKS.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) beats The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SWKS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, SWKS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.