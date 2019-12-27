Should You Buy Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) or MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN)?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares are up more than 52.83% this year and recently increased 1.28% or $0.15 to settle at $11.89. MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN), on the other hand, is down -25.08% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $17.65 and has returned 5.50% during the past week.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) are the two most active stocks in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TROX to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MSGN is expected to grow at a 11.80% annual rate. All else equal, MSGN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has an EBITDA margin of 19.79%. This suggests that TROX underlying business is more profitable TROX’s ROI is 4.10% while MSGN has a ROI of 40.60%. The interpretation is that MSGN’s business generates a higher return on investment than TROX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TROX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, MSGN’s free cash flow per share was +0.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, TROX’s free cash flow was -0.86% while MSGN converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MSGN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TROX has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 1.60 for MSGN. This means that TROX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TROX trades at a forward P/E of 7.88, a P/B of 2.54, and a P/S of 0.72, compared to a forward P/E of 6.54, and a P/S of 1.45 for MSGN. TROX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TROX is currently priced at a -22.03% to its one-year price target of 15.25. Comparatively, MSGN is -0.11% relative to its price target of 17.67. This suggests that TROX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TROX has a beta of 3.50 and MSGN’s beta is 0.66. MSGN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TROX has a short ratio of 8.51 compared to a short interest of 11.39 for MSGN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TROX.

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) beats Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MSGN is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MSGN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,