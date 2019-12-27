Should You Buy TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) or Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)?

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) shares are up more than 43.46% this year and recently increased 0.84% or $0.13 to settle at $15.68. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK), on the other hand, is up 18.73% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $19.97 and has returned -1.63% during the past week.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TPH to grow earnings at a -0.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TAK is expected to grow at a 0.27% annual rate. All else equal, TAK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) has an EBITDA margin of 9.42%. This suggests that TPH underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TPH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, TAK’s free cash flow per share was +104.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, TPH’s free cash flow was 0.09% while TAK converted 1718.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TAK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TPH trades at a forward P/E of 10.26, a P/B of 1.05, and a P/S of 0.72, compared to a forward P/E of 14.26, a P/B of 1.59, for TAK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TPH is currently priced at a -4.56% to its one-year price target of 16.43. Comparatively, TAK is -17.79% relative to its price target of 24.29. This suggests that TAK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TPH has a short ratio of 6.66 compared to a short interest of 3.69 for TAK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TAK.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) beats TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TAK is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. TAK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TAK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.