Should You Buy The Southern Company (SO) or The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)?

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares are up more than 43.83% this year and recently increased 0.06% or $0.04 to settle at $63.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), on the other hand, is up 135.66% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $273.51 and has returned 8.06% during the past week.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SO to grow earnings at a 1.53% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TTD is expected to grow at a 29.33% annual rate. All else equal, TTD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.76% for The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD). SO’s ROI is 5.20% while TTD has a ROI of 22.70%. The interpretation is that TTD’s business generates a higher return on investment than SO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.29. Comparatively, TTD’s free cash flow per share was +1.36. On a percent-of-sales basis, SO’s free cash flow was -1.29% while TTD converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TTD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SO has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.60 for TTD. This means that TTD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.67 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TTD. SO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SO trades at a forward P/E of 19.90, a P/B of 2.41, and a P/S of 3.03, compared to a forward P/E of 70.60, a P/B of 22.87, and a P/S of 20.31 for TTD. SO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SO is currently priced at a 2.4% to its one-year price target of 61.69. Comparatively, TTD is 5.43% relative to its price target of 259.42. This suggests that SO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SO has a short ratio of 4.06 compared to a short interest of 3.79 for TTD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TTD.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) beats The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TTD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TTD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.