Should You Buy Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) or Cameco Corporation (CCJ)?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares are up more than 35.96% this year and recently decreased -0.04% or -$0.05 to settle at $128.48. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), on the other hand, is down -21.41% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $8.92 and has returned 1.83% during the past week.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TXN to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CCJ is expected to grow at a 9.79% annual rate. All else equal, TXN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has an EBITDA margin of 48.35%. This suggests that TXN underlying business is more profitable TXN’s ROI is 39.60% while CCJ has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that TXN’s business generates a higher return on investment than CCJ’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TXN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.18. Comparatively, CCJ’s free cash flow per share was +0.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, TXN’s free cash flow was 6.99% while CCJ converted 12.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CCJ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TXN has a current ratio of 4.30 compared to 5.60 for CCJ. This means that CCJ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TXN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 0.21 for CCJ. TXN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TXN trades at a forward P/E of 25.65, a P/B of 13.37, and a P/S of 8.14, compared to a forward P/E of 133.13, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 2.60 for CCJ. TXN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TXN is currently priced at a 1.53% to its one-year price target of 126.54. Comparatively, CCJ is -17.86% relative to its price target of 10.86. This suggests that CCJ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TXN has a beta of 1.20 and CCJ’s beta is 0.87. CCJ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TXN has a short ratio of 2.97 compared to a short interest of 7.78 for CCJ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TXN.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) beats Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CCJ is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CCJ is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, CCJ is more undervalued relative to its price target.