Should You Buy PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) or CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL)?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are up more than 23.72% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.2 to settle at $136.69. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL), on the other hand, is down -43.23% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.09 and has returned 2.83% during the past week.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PEP to grow earnings at a 4.24% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CBL is expected to grow at a 4.90% annual rate. All else equal, CBL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.6% for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL). PEP’s ROI is 28.70% while CBL has a ROI of 1.70%. The interpretation is that PEP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CBL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PEP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.10. Comparatively, CBL’s free cash flow per share was +0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEP’s free cash flow was 2.37% while CBL converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PEP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PEP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.30 versus a D/E of 4.79 for CBL. CBL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PEP trades at a forward P/E of 22.92, a P/B of 13.52, and a P/S of 2.89, compared to a P/B of 0.24, and a P/S of 0.23 for CBL. PEP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PEP is currently priced at a -1.82% to its one-year price target of 139.22. Comparatively, CBL is -6.84% relative to its price target of 1.17. This suggests that CBL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PEP has a beta of 0.54 and CBL’s beta is 1.65. PEP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PEP has a short ratio of 3.17 compared to a short interest of 15.04 for CBL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PEP.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) beats CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PEP generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, PEP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.