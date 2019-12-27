Should You Buy Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) or Zafgen, Inc. (ZFGN)?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) shares are up more than 61.30% this year and recently increased 1.99% or $0.46 to settle at $23.55. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), on the other hand, is down -74.75% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.25 and has returned 73.71% during the past week.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PAAS to grow earnings at a 57.33% annual rate over the next 5 years.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PAAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, ZFGN’s free cash flow per share was -0.22.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PAAS has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 5.10 for ZFGN. This means that ZFGN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PAAS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.15 versus a D/E of 0.29 for ZFGN. ZFGN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PAAS trades at a forward P/E of 24.13, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 4.45, compared to a P/B of 0.78, for ZFGN. PAAS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PAAS is currently priced at a 4.67% to its one-year price target of 22.50. Comparatively, ZFGN is -71.53% relative to its price target of 4.39. This suggests that ZFGN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. PAAS has a beta of 0.09 and ZFGN’s beta is -0.52. ZFGN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PAAS has a short ratio of 4.13 compared to a short interest of 0.98 for ZFGN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZFGN.

Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) beats Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ZFGN is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, ZFGN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ZFGN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ZFGN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.