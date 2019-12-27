Should You Buy Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) or Synchrony Financial (SYF)?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) shares are up more than 152.00% this year and recently increased 3.70% or $0.18 to settle at $5.04. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), on the other hand, is up 54.56% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $36.26 and has returned -1.44% during the past week.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are the two most active stocks in the Shipping industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NAT to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SYF is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, SYF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 58.96% for Synchrony Financial (SYF). NAT’s ROI is -3.70% while SYF has a ROI of 25.10%. The interpretation is that SYF’s business generates a higher return on investment than NAT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NAT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, SYF’s free cash flow per share was +3.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, NAT’s free cash flow was 0% while SYF converted 12.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SYF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NAT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 1.35 for SYF. SYF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NAT trades at a forward P/E of 7.35, a P/B of 1.26, and a P/S of 4.46, compared to a forward P/E of 8.08, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 1.23 for SYF. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NAT is currently priced at a -9.35% to its one-year price target of 5.56. Comparatively, SYF is -9.53% relative to its price target of 40.08. This suggests that SYF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. NAT has a beta of 0.82 and SYF’s beta is 1.16. NAT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NAT has a short ratio of 1.11 compared to a short interest of 3.70 for SYF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NAT.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) beats Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SYF higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. SYF is more undervalued relative to its price target.