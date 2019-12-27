Should You Buy Myomo, Inc. (MYO) or Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)?

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) shares are down more than -79.17% this year and recently decreased -11.27% or -$0.04 to settle at $0.30. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), on the other hand, is down -95.09% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.08 and has returned -4.42% during the past week.

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MYO to grow earnings at a -0.47% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MYO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, TNXP’s free cash flow per share was -49.60.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MYO has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 4.90 for TNXP. This means that TNXP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MYO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for TNXP. MYO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MYO trades at a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 1.66, compared to a P/B of 0.15, for TNXP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MYO is currently priced at a -85.15% to its one-year price target of 2.02. Comparatively, TNXP is -83.38% relative to its price target of 6.50. This suggests that MYO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MYO has a short ratio of 1.21 compared to a short interest of 0.14 for TNXP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TNXP.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) beats Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TNXP has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TNXP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, TNXP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.