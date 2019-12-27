Should You Buy Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) or Matador Resources Company (MTDR)?

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) shares are up more than 28.73% this year and recently increased 1.37% or $0.28 to settle at $20.70. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), on the other hand, is up 15.00% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $17.86 and has returned 5.43% during the past week.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, MTDR is expected to grow at a -10.50% annual rate. All else equal, MPW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 67.92% for Matador Resources Company (MTDR). MPW’s ROI is 6.00% while MTDR has a ROI of 11.40%. The interpretation is that MTDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than MPW’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MPW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, MTDR’s free cash flow per share was -0.73. On a percent-of-sales basis, MPW’s free cash flow was 0% while MTDR converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MPW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MPW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.02 versus a D/E of 0.84 for MTDR. MPW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MPW trades at a forward P/E of 19.42, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 13.52, compared to a forward P/E of 13.21, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 2.13 for MTDR. MPW is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MPW is currently priced at a -6.25% to its one-year price target of 22.08. Comparatively, MTDR is -19.77% relative to its price target of 22.26. This suggests that MTDR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MPW has a beta of 0.53 and MTDR’s beta is 2.12. MPW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MPW has a short ratio of 3.72 compared to a short interest of 10.08 for MTDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MPW.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) beats Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MTDR is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MTDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MTDR is more undervalued relative to its price target.