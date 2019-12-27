Should You Buy International Game Technology PLC (IGT) or Royal Bank of Canada (RY)?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares are up more than 1.57% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.03 to settle at $14.86. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), on the other hand, is up 14.71% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $78.60 and has returned -1.22% during the past week.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are the two most active stocks in the Gaming Activities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect IGT to grow earnings at a -0.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RY is expected to grow at a 2.57% annual rate. All else equal, RY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 81.51% for Royal Bank of Canada (RY). IGT’s ROI is 4.00% while RY has a ROI of 16.90%. The interpretation is that RY’s business generates a higher return on investment than IGT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. IGT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, RY’s free cash flow per share was +9.80. On a percent-of-sales basis, IGT’s free cash flow was 1.06% while RY converted 27.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IGT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.03 versus a D/E of 0.13 for RY. IGT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

IGT trades at a forward P/E of 11.79, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 0.64, compared to a forward P/E of 10.64, a P/B of 1.90, and a P/S of 3.59 for RY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. IGT is currently priced at a -27.01% to its one-year price target of 20.36. Comparatively, RY is -11.53% relative to its price target of 88.84. This suggests that IGT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. IGT has a beta of 1.37 and RY’s beta is 1.07. RY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. IGT has a short ratio of 4.20 compared to a short interest of 3.68 for RY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RY.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) beats International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RY higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, RY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.