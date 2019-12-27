Should You Buy International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) or Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares are up more than 18.69% this year and recently decreased -0.05% or -$0.07 to settle at $134.91. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), on the other hand, is down -25.70% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $8.53 and has returned 1.43% during the past week.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect IBM to grow earnings at a 1.39% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has an EBITDA margin of 22.44%. This suggests that IBM underlying business is more profitable IBM’s ROI is 17.20% while SGMO has a ROI of -21.10%. The interpretation is that IBM’s business generates a higher return on investment than SGMO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. IBM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.79. Comparatively, SGMO’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, IBM’s free cash flow was 1.99% while SGMO converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IBM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. IBM has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 4.80 for SGMO. This means that SGMO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IBM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.69 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SGMO. IBM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IBM trades at a forward P/E of 10.14, a P/B of 6.66, and a P/S of 1.55, compared to a P/B of 2.36, and a P/S of 13.68 for SGMO. IBM is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. IBM is currently priced at a -9.03% to its one-year price target of 148.30. Comparatively, SGMO is -58.73% relative to its price target of 20.67. This suggests that SGMO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. IBM has a beta of 1.34 and SGMO’s beta is 2.83. IBM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. IBM has a short ratio of 3.90 compared to a short interest of 11.17 for SGMO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IBM.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) beats Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IBM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, IBM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.