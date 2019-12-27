Should You Buy Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) or Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)?

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares are up more than 11.86% this year and recently increased 0.44% or $1.47 to settle at $335.49. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI), on the other hand, is up 16.95% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $22.91 and has returned 12.19% during the past week.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ILMN to grow earnings at a 19.34% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLI is expected to grow at a -4.73% annual rate. All else equal, ILMN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 102.28% for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI). ILMN’s ROI is 13.60% while CLI has a ROI of 1.00%. The interpretation is that ILMN’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ILMN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.47. Comparatively, CLI’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, ILMN’s free cash flow was 6.48% while CLI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ILMN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ILMN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 2.01 for CLI. CLI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ILMN trades at a forward P/E of 47.34, a P/B of 11.11, and a P/S of 14.26, compared to a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 3.61 for CLI. ILMN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ILMN is currently priced at a -0.49% to its one-year price target of 337.14. Comparatively, CLI is -0.65% relative to its price target of 23.06. This suggests that CLI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ILMN has a beta of 1.04 and CLI’s beta is 1.02. CLI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ILMN has a short ratio of 3.94 compared to a short interest of 5.05 for CLI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ILMN.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) beats Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ILMN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, ILMN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.