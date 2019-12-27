Should You Buy ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) or Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares are up more than 46.74% this year and recently decreased -0.13% or -$0.02 to settle at $15.10. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), on the other hand, is up 353.41% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $11.29 and has returned 2.82% during the past week.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, DBD is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, DBD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 3.54% for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD). IBN’s ROI is 3.40% while DBD has a ROI of -18.00%. The interpretation is that IBN’s business generates a higher return on investment than DBD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. IBN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +32.86. Comparatively, DBD’s free cash flow per share was +0.85. On a percent-of-sales basis, IBN’s free cash flow was 562.67% while DBD converted 1.43% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IBN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IBN trades at a forward P/E of 17.24, a P/B of 2.96, compared to a forward P/E of 11.76, and a P/S of 0.19 for DBD. IBN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. IBN is currently priced at a -19.25% to its one-year price target of 18.70. Comparatively, DBD is -21.21% relative to its price target of 14.33. This suggests that DBD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. IBN has a beta of 0.83 and DBD’s beta is 2.80. IBN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. IBN has a short ratio of 3.35 compared to a short interest of 10.13 for DBD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IBN.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) beats ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DBD generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DBD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, DBD is more undervalued relative to its price target.