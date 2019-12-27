Should You Buy Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) or Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares are up more than 17.16% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.03 to settle at $14.68. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA), on the other hand, is down -26.33% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $8.20 and has returned 13.26% during the past week.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HBI to grow earnings at a 2.24% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LOMA is expected to grow at a 2.94% annual rate. All else equal, LOMA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.5% for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. HBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, LOMA’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, HBI’s free cash flow was 3.3% while LOMA converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HBI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HBI trades at a forward P/E of 8.33, a P/B of 4.36, and a P/S of 0.75, compared to a forward P/E of 9.32, a P/B of 4.99, for LOMA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HBI is currently priced at a -16.11% to its one-year price target of 17.50. Comparatively, LOMA is -23.15% relative to its price target of 10.67. This suggests that LOMA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HBI has a short ratio of 12.29 compared to a short interest of 1.14 for LOMA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LOMA.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) beats Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LOMA generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. LOMA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LOMA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.