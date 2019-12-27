Should You Buy Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) or Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)?

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) shares are up more than 33.60% this year and recently increased 2.63% or $0.17 to settle at $6.64. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), on the other hand, is up 19.36% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $59.56 and has returned 1.67% during the past week.

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) are the two most active stocks in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FIT to grow earnings at a 22.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DAL is expected to grow at a 11.70% annual rate. All else equal, FIT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 17.82% for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). FIT’s ROI is -26.00% while DAL has a ROI of 17.30%. The interpretation is that DAL’s business generates a higher return on investment than FIT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FIT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.14. Comparatively, DAL’s free cash flow per share was +1.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, FIT’s free cash flow was -2.12% while DAL converted 2.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DAL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FIT has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 0.30 for DAL. This means that FIT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FIT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.67 for DAL. DAL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FIT trades at a P/B of 2.91, and a P/S of 1.16, compared to a forward P/E of 8.27, a P/B of 2.55, and a P/S of 0.83 for DAL. FIT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FIT is currently priced at a -9.66% to its one-year price target of 7.35. Comparatively, DAL is -10.11% relative to its price target of 66.26. This suggests that DAL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. FIT has a beta of 1.75 and DAL’s beta is 1.11. DAL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FIT has a short ratio of 3.71 compared to a short interest of 3.13 for DAL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DAL.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) beats Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DAL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, DAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, DAL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DAL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.