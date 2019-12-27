Should You Buy Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) or Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC)?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares are up more than 32.26% this year and recently increased 0.52% or $0.16 to settle at $31.12. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC), on the other hand, is up 15.58% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $12.02 and has returned 0.33% during the past week.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FITB to grow earnings at a 9.57% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ISBC is expected to grow at a 10.38% annual rate. All else equal, ISBC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 96.48% for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC). FITB’s ROI is 11.40% while ISBC has a ROI of 18.30%. The interpretation is that ISBC’s business generates a higher return on investment than FITB’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FITB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.79. Comparatively, ISBC’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, FITB’s free cash flow was -7.03% while ISBC converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ISBC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FITB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.74 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ISBC. FITB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FITB trades at a forward P/E of 10.51, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 3.72, compared to a forward P/E of 13.60, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 3.21 for ISBC. FITB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FITB is currently priced at a -1.77% to its one-year price target of 31.68. Comparatively, ISBC is -14.14% relative to its price target of 14.00. This suggests that ISBC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. FITB has a beta of 1.41 and ISBC’s beta is 0.92. ISBC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FITB has a short ratio of 2.32 compared to a short interest of 3.51 for ISBC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FITB.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) beats Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ISBC higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ISBC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ISBC is more undervalued relative to its price target.