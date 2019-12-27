Should You Buy Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) or Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) shares are up more than 11.16% this year and recently increased 0.42% or $0.01 to settle at $2.39. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV), on the other hand, is down -51.84% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $4.18 and has returned 29.41% during the past week.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, SUPV is expected to grow at a -7.00% annual rate. All else equal, EXK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EXK’s ROI is -9.00% while SUPV has a ROI of 20.40%. The interpretation is that SUPV’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EXK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, SUPV’s free cash flow per share was -7.72. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXK’s free cash flow was -0.01% while SUPV converted -63.7% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EXK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EXK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 0.61 for SUPV. SUPV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EXK trades at a forward P/E of 54.32, a P/B of 2.41, and a P/S of 2.81, compared to a forward P/E of 4.92, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 0.70 for SUPV. EXK is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EXK is currently priced at a -47.24% to its one-year price target of 4.53. Comparatively, SUPV is -43.44% relative to its price target of 7.39. This suggests that EXK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. EXK has a beta of 0.16 and SUPV’s beta is 0.64. EXK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. EXK has a short ratio of 3.19 compared to a short interest of 1.82 for SUPV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SUPV.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) beats Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXK is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. EXK is more undervalued relative to its price target.