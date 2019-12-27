Should You Buy DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) or Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)?

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares are up more than 105.87% this year and recently increased 2.28% or $0.18 to settle at $8.07. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND), on the other hand, is up 61.61% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $7.45 and has returned 9.72% during the past week.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) are the two most active stocks in the Shipping industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DHT to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DHT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, SAND’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, DHT’s free cash flow was 0% while SAND converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DHT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DHT trades at a forward P/E of 4.77, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 2.54, compared to a forward P/E of 93.12, a P/B of 2.37, and a P/S of 15.71 for SAND. DHT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DHT is currently priced at a -11.71% to its one-year price target of 9.14. Comparatively, SAND is 25.42% relative to its price target of 5.94. This suggests that DHT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DHT has a short ratio of 2.74 compared to a short interest of 1.42 for SAND. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SAND.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) beats Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DHT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, DHT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DHT is more undervalued relative to its price target.