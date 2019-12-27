Should You Buy Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) or Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares are down more than -6.01% this year and recently increased 0.52% or $0.04 to settle at $7.66. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), on the other hand, is up 91.75% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $27.42 and has returned -3.65% during the past week.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DB to grow earnings at a 13.47% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HIBB is expected to grow at a 12.20% annual rate. All else equal, DB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.76% for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB). DB’s ROI is 3.90% while HIBB has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that HIBB’s business generates a higher return on investment than DB’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, DB’s free cash flow was 0% while HIBB converted -0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.31 versus a D/E of 0.03 for HIBB. DB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DB trades at a forward P/E of 28.91, a P/B of 0.23, and a P/S of 0.56, compared to a forward P/E of 10.73, a P/B of 1.43, and a P/S of 0.41 for HIBB. DB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DB is currently priced at a 39.27% to its one-year price target of 5.50. Comparatively, HIBB is 5.46% relative to its price target of 26.00. This suggests that HIBB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DB has a beta of 1.56 and HIBB’s beta is 0.51. HIBB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DB has a short ratio of 14.78 compared to a short interest of 10.53 for HIBB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HIBB.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HIBB is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HIBB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, HIBB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HIBB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.