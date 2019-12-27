Should You Buy Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) or Entergy Corporation (ETR)?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares are up more than 15.22% this year and recently increased 0.04% or $0.03 to settle at $68.58. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), on the other hand, is up 38.86% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $119.52 and has returned -0.12% during the past week.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) are the two most active stocks in the Personal Products industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CL to grow earnings at a 0.89% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ETR is expected to grow at a -1.50% annual rate. All else equal, CL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.54% for Entergy Corporation (ETR). CL’s ROI is 45.60% while ETR has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that CL’s business generates a higher return on investment than ETR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.54. Comparatively, ETR’s free cash flow per share was -0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, CL’s free cash flow was 2.98% while ETR converted -0.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CL has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.70 for ETR. This means that CL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CL trades at a forward P/E of 22.94, and a P/S of 3.80, compared to a forward P/E of 21.32, a P/B of 2.37, and a P/S of 2.18 for ETR. CL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CL is currently priced at a -3.92% to its one-year price target of 71.38. Comparatively, ETR is -3.17% relative to its price target of 123.43. This suggests that CL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CL has a beta of 0.70 and ETR’s beta is 0.27. ETR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CL has a short ratio of 3.69 compared to a short interest of 2.42 for ETR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ETR.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) beats Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CL is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CL is more undervalued relative to its price target.