Should You Buy Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) or Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares are up more than 10.27% this year and recently decreased -0.67% or -$0.32 to settle at $47.78. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), on the other hand, is up 37.45% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $88.52 and has returned 0.44% during the past week.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CSCO to grow earnings at a 6.99% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SBUX is expected to grow at a 10.55% annual rate. All else equal, SBUX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.2% for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). CSCO’s ROI is 20.80% while SBUX has a ROI of 77.60%. The interpretation is that SBUX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CSCO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CSCO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.44. Comparatively, SBUX’s free cash flow per share was +0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, CSCO’s free cash flow was 3.6% while SBUX converted 0.58% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CSCO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CSCO has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 0.90 for SBUX. This means that CSCO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CSCO trades at a forward P/E of 14.05, a P/B of 5.89, and a P/S of 3.93, compared to a forward P/E of 25.78, and a P/S of 3.95 for SBUX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CSCO is currently priced at a -8.82% to its one-year price target of 52.40. Comparatively, SBUX is -6.63% relative to its price target of 94.81. This suggests that CSCO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CSCO has a beta of 1.21 and SBUX’s beta is 0.51. SBUX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CSCO has a short ratio of 1.69 compared to a short interest of 2.12 for SBUX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CSCO.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) beats Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CSCO is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CSCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CSCO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CSCO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.