Should You Buy CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) or Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)?

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares are down more than -19.29% this year and recently increased 1.30% or $0.05 to settle at $3.89. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), on the other hand, is up 181.01% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $7.25 and has returned 14.72% during the past week.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are the two most active stocks in the Cement industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, AVDL is expected to grow at a -8.00% annual rate. All else equal, CX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has an EBITDA margin of 5.6%. This suggests that CX underlying business is more profitable CX’s ROI is 5.90% while AVDL has a ROI of -63.30%. The interpretation is that CX’s business generates a higher return on investment than AVDL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, AVDL’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, CX’s free cash flow was 2.29% while AVDL converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CX has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.80 for AVDL. This means that AVDL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CX trades at a forward P/E of 12.16, a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 0.43, compared to a P/S of 4.11 for AVDL. CX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CX is currently priced at a -30.54% to its one-year price target of 5.60. Comparatively, AVDL is -9.38% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that CX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CX has a beta of 1.40 and AVDL’s beta is 1.82. CX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CX has a short ratio of 2.14 compared to a short interest of 13.25 for AVDL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CX.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. CX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.