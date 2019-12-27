Should You Buy Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) or Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)?

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are up more than 16.20% this year and recently decreased -1.71% or -$1.33 to settle at $76.40. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), on the other hand, is up 21.57% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $14.54 and has returned 12.45% during the past week.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, MAXR is expected to grow at a 5.18% annual rate. All else equal, MAXR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 54.28% for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR). BYND’s ROI is 30.80% while MAXR has a ROI of -28.80%. The interpretation is that BYND’s business generates a higher return on investment than MAXR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BYND’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, MAXR’s free cash flow per share was +0.58. On a percent-of-sales basis, BYND’s free cash flow was 0% while MAXR converted 1.62% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MAXR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. BYND has a current ratio of 7.50 compared to 0.90 for MAXR. This means that BYND can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BYND’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08 versus a D/E of 4.48 for MAXR. MAXR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BYND trades at a forward P/E of 199.48, a P/B of 12.24, and a P/S of 20.49, compared to a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 0.44 for MAXR. BYND is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BYND is currently priced at a -30.25% to its one-year price target of 109.54. Comparatively, MAXR is -75.97% relative to its price target of 60.52. This suggests that MAXR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BYND has a short ratio of 1.62 compared to a short interest of 4.24 for MAXR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BYND.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) beats Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MAXR generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MAXR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MAXR is more undervalued relative to its price target.