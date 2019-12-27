Should You Buy Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) or Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares are down more than -59.88% this year and recently decreased -1.00% or -$0.02 to settle at $1.99. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), on the other hand, is up 19.67% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $91.44 and has returned 2.72% during the past week.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, MRK is expected to grow at a 9.95% annual rate. All else equal, MRK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 32.82% for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ACB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, MRK’s free cash flow per share was +0.73. On a percent-of-sales basis, ACB’s free cash flow was -0.12% while MRK converted 4.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MRK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ACB trades at a P/B of 0.58, compared to a forward P/E of 16.33, a P/B of 8.72, and a P/S of 5.09 for MRK. ACB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ACB has a short ratio of 6.89 compared to a short interest of 2.99 for MRK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRK.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) beats Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MRK has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ACB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, MRK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.