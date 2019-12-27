Should You Buy AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) or Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)?

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) shares are up more than 45.33% this year and recently decreased -0.61% or -$0.02 to settle at $3.27. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), on the other hand, is up 193.19% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $5.60 and has returned 21.74% during the past week.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) has an EBITDA margin of 7.82%. This suggests that AKS underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AKS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, APTO’s free cash flow per share was -0.12.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AKS has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 7.80 for APTO. This means that APTO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AKS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 14.63 versus a D/E of 0.06 for APTO. AKS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AKS trades at a forward P/E of 24.04, a P/B of 7.60, and a P/S of 0.16, compared to a P/B of 11.43, for APTO. AKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AKS is currently priced at a 17.63% to its one-year price target of 2.78. Comparatively, APTO is 18.64% relative to its price target of 4.72. This suggests that AKS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AKS has a beta of 3.17 and APTO’s beta is 1.87. APTO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AKS has a short ratio of 2.46 compared to a short interest of 0.31 for APTO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APTO.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) beats AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. APTO is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, APTO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, APTO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.