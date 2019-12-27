Should You Buy Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) or Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA)?

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares are down more than -82.35% this year and recently increased 43.23% or $0.83 to settle at $2.75. Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), on the other hand, is down -57.63% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $8.27 and has returned 4.82% during the past week.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ACOR to grow earnings at a 29.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, QRTEA is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, ACOR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 10.39% for Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA). ACOR’s ROI is 3.90% while QRTEA has a ROI of 9.70%. The interpretation is that QRTEA’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACOR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ACOR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.92. Comparatively, QRTEA’s free cash flow per share was +0.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, ACOR’s free cash flow was -0.01% while QRTEA converted 1.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QRTEA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ACOR has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 1.10 for QRTEA. This means that ACOR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ACOR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.25 versus a D/E of 1.66 for QRTEA. QRTEA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ACOR trades at a P/B of 0.46, and a P/S of 0.62, compared to a forward P/E of 4.24, a P/B of 0.74, and a P/S of 0.25 for QRTEA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ACOR is currently priced at a -50.72% to its one-year price target of 5.58. Comparatively, QRTEA is -43.63% relative to its price target of 14.67. This suggests that ACOR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ACOR has a beta of 1.19 and QRTEA’s beta is 1.11. QRTEA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ACOR has a short ratio of 7.45 compared to a short interest of 7.61 for QRTEA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACOR.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) beats Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QRTEA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate.