Should You Buy Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) or Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)?

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares are up more than 165.66% this year and recently increased 1.38% or $0.03 to settle at $2.21. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL), on the other hand, is up 3.33% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $50.94 and has returned 7.92% during the past week.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, CCL is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, CCL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 26.6% for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ACST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, CCL’s free cash flow per share was -.

ACST trades at compared to a forward P/E of 10.66, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 1.56 for CCL. ACST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ACST is currently priced at a -12.3% to its one-year price target of 2.52. Comparatively, CCL is 7.17% relative to its price target of 47.53. This suggests that ACST is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ACST has a short ratio of 0.77 compared to a short interest of 4.17 for CCL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ACST.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) beats Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ACST has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ACST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ACST is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ACST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.