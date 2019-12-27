Sanofi (SNY) vs. Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX): Which is the Better Investment?

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) shares are up more than 16.13% this year and recently increased 0.20% or $0.1 to settle at $50.41. Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), on the other hand, is down -30.36% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.83 and has returned 16.70% during the past week.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SNY to grow earnings at a 7.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of -37.23% for Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX). SNY’s ROI is 5.00% while IDEX has a ROI of -45.90%. The interpretation is that SNY’s business generates a higher return on investment than IDEX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNY’s free cash flow was 0% while IDEX converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SNY trades at a forward P/E of 14.49, a P/B of 1.92, and a P/S of 3.05, compared to a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 1.92 for IDEX. SNY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SNY is currently priced at a -6.65% to its one-year price target of 54.00. Comparatively, IDEX is -39.86% relative to its price target of 1.38. This suggests that IDEX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SNY has a beta of 0.61 and IDEX’s beta is 2.37. SNY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SNY has a short ratio of 1.11 compared to a short interest of 7.75 for IDEX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNY.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) beats Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNY is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. Finally, SNY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.