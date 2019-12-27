Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Go Head-to-head

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares are down more than -46.61% this year and recently increased 5.28% or $0.17 to settle at $3.39. Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), on the other hand, is up 30.06% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $19.86 and has returned 6.55% during the past week.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, MRNA is expected to grow at a 19.30% annual rate. All else equal, MRNA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 1125.74% for Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). QTT’s ROI is -130.80% while MRNA has a ROI of -26.40%. The interpretation is that MRNA’s business generates a higher return on investment than QTT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, QTT’s free cash flow was 0% while MRNA converted -0.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QTT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. QTT has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 7.40 for MRNA. This means that MRNA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

QTT trades at a P/S of 1.28, compared to a P/B of 5.25, and a P/S of 79.39 for MRNA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. QTT is currently priced at a -9.36% to its one-year price target of 3.74. Comparatively, MRNA is -32.1% relative to its price target of 29.25. This suggests that MRNA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. QTT has a short ratio of 12.05 compared to a short interest of 11.23 for MRNA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRNA.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) beats Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MRNA has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. MRNA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MRNA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.